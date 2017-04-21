Leduc to Get New Affordable Housing Complex

“Our government is making life better for Albertans by building affordable housing. This significant investment is long overdue and the new Linsford Gardens townhouses will not only help address the housing shortage but help revitalize the neighbourhood.”

“We are very pleased with the funding announcement made by the Government of Alberta today. The funding of Linsford Gardens allows Leduc Foundation to continue to be a leader in the development and management of affordable housing within the Leduc region. Linsford Gardens will contribute to the provision of housing options for low- to moderate-income seniors, individuals and families of the Leduc region communities.”

Robert Young, chair of the Leduc Foundation Board of Directors