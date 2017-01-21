Leduc RCMP save French Bulldog Puppies

Leduc, Alberta – On January 19, the Leduc RCMP received information that 5 French Bulldog Puppies were being imported from Budapest, Hungary. A male was to collect the animals, but was recognized from recent media attention to be on conditions to: not participate or be involved in any business involving pets or animals including volunteer work or business organizations whose main purpose is dealing with animals. Those conditions stem from multiple charges before the courts for Cruelty to Animals.

In consultation with Canada Border Services Agency, the dogs were surrendered to Leduc RCMP.

A male in his 30’s was arrested, attempting to pick-up the puppies. Charges are pending in this investigation for Breach Recognizance.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

