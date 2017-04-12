Legislation to Enhance Post-secondary Bargaining

If passed, An Act to Enhance Post-Secondary Academic Bargaining would impact faculty associations, graduate students and postdoctoral fellows who were not under previous essential services legislation for public sector employees.
“Our government is committed to complying with the Supreme Court of Canada decision that guaranteed Canadian workers the right to strike while maintaining essential public services. This legislation will ensure that labour relations at Alberta’s colleges and universities are consistent with the rest of Alberta’s public sector and with the post-secondary sector across Canada.”
Previous consultation on essential service legislation indicated government needed additional time to engage specifically with post-secondary stakeholders. Consultation took place in the fall of 2016, including an online survey, in-person meetings and a series of roundtables in Edmonton and Calgary.
“Today’s bill would bring about the transition, for post-secondary education, to the free collective bargaining called for by the Supreme Court. I thank the consultation participants for so generously sharing their time and insights. That enabled me to provide the minister with recommendations and a sense of the parties’ differing views on the way forward. The choices the government has made in today’s bill would bring Alberta’s legislation into line with the mainstream of legislation across Canada.”
The proposed legislation amends the Post-Secondary Learning Act and the Labour Relations Code.