 /  Legislative Assemble Committee seeks new Ombudsman and Public Interest Commissioner

A committee of the Legislative Assembly has begun its search for Alberta’s next Ombudsman and Public Interest Commissioner.

For more information and to view the job posting and position profile, please visit the Search Committee page:

http://www.assembly.ab.ca/ committees/ombudsmansearch/ index.html

The deadline for applications is March 3, 2017.

On December 13, 2016, the Legislative Assembly appointed the Select Special Ombudsman and Public Interest Commissioner Search Committee for the purpose of inviting applications for the position of Ombudsman and Public Interest Commissioner and to recommend to the Assembly the applicant it considers most suitable to this position.