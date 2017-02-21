 /  Legislative Assemble Committee seeks new Ombudsman and Public Interest Commissioner

News By Gateway Gazette / February 21, 2017 Share Tweet Pin Share Share A committee of the Legislative Assembly has begun its search for Alberta’s next Ombudsman and Public Interest Commissioner. For more information and to view the job posting and position profile, please visit the Search Committee page: http://www.assembly.ab.ca/committees/ombudsmansearch/index.html The deadline for applications is March 3, 2017. On December 13, 2016, the Legislative Assembly appointed the Select Special Ombudsman and Public Interest Commissioner Search Committee for the purpose of inviting applications for the position of Ombudsman and Public Interest Commissioner and to recommend to the Assembly the applicant it considers most suitable to this position. Share this:PrintEmailFacebookTwitterLinkedInPinterestGoogleLike this:Like Loading...