Legislative Assembly of Alberta Hosts Celebration in Honour of International Francophonie Day

“Alberta’s French heritage dates back over 200 years and has played a significant role in our province’s past,” said Honourable Robert E. Wanner, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta. “International Francophonie Day provides an opportunity to celebrate not only the past but the legacy of every Franco-Albertan who adds to the cultural landscape of our province and ensures that la Francophonie remains a vibrant and meaningful part of our future.”

Speaker Wanner will host a public ceremony in the Legislature Building rotunda on March 20, 2017, beginning at noon.

Remarks will be delivered by the following:

Honourable Ricardo Miranda, MLA, Minister of Culture and Tourism, on behalf of the Premier of Alberta

Mrs. Leela Aheer, MLA, on behalf of the Leader of the Official Opposition

Mr. Ric McIver, MLA, Leader of the PC Opposition

Mr. Jean Johnson, president, l’Association canadienne-française de l’Alberta

Following the official remarks there will be performances of Cap enragé and Pic bois performed by Les Triolets, 15-year-old triplet sisters.

During the ceremony the Legislature rotunda will display the Franco-Albertan flag alongside the official flag of the International Organisation of La Francophonie.

International Francophonie Day falls annually on March 20. Les Rendez-vous de la Francophonie runs from March 2 to 22, hosting thousands of activities across Canada in celebration of Francophone culture.

Close to 400,000 Albertans are of French descent, and over 230,000 Albertans speak French.