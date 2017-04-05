Lethbridge Education Gets Boost from Provincial Government

Government is investing in a much-needed elementary school to serve children in south Lethbridge.
Education Minister David Eggen and Environment Minister Shannon Phillips joined staff and students of Wilson Middle School to celebrate the future school, one of more than two dozen school projects announced on March 21 by the province.
The new school is required because of increasing enrolment in three existing south Lethbridge public schools. It will help address enrolment pressures by creating 600 additional spaces for Kindergarten to Grade 5 students.
“Our government is committed to protecting and improving education for Alberta students and communities. With our recent announcement of 26 new school projects – including an essential K-5 for south Lethbridge – our commitment to Alberta families is clear. I’m proud to say that when the elementary is built, children in growing southern Lethbridge neighbourhoods won’t need to travel long distances to schools outside of their communities. We’re working to make life better for Alberta families.”
Lethbridge School District is planning sustainable elements for the facility, including solar panels and, potentially, wind energy. School construction will begin once the design work is complete, the site is ready and full funding is in place.
“The southeast area of the city has been growing significantly and has been putting a lot of enrolment pressure on the schools in that area. This new elementary school will do a lot to alleviate these pressures and the District thanks the Alberta government for providing the funding to get this project off the ground.”