Letter to the Editor—Climate Scientist: Agenda Driven Politicians Who Use Climate Change as a Means to a Goal

Part three in a ten-part series on the unsettled science of climate change from Grassroots Alberta

Rachel Notley and Environment Minister Shannon Phillips claim that climate science is completely settled, and that it’s useless to question, investigate, or inquire further. Last year, when an opposition member sought cabinet background notes (evidence) that would justify and explain the government’s decision to shut down Alberta’s coal plants for climate change reasons, Notley’s government responded by hurling accusations of “denial.”

Richard Lindzen is a climate scientist (dynamical meteorologist) at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He’s a former professor at the Department of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences and the recipient of numerous awards. Lindzen is recognized for his contributions to the human understanding of climate science.

In speaking about climate change, Lindzen says: “The influence of mankind on climate is trivially true and numerically insignificant.” He says future generations will shake their heads and wonder in amazement that the developed world in the early 21st century embraced hysteria and panic because of a miniscule temperature increase of less than 1o over 100+ years, and consequently tried to roll back the industrial age based on exaggerated and unreliable computer models.

Solar physicist/astrophysicist Pal Brekke is a well-known scientist, author, and public speaker who has served in several capacities with NASA, and has been part of science operations at the Norwegian Space Centre. He says: “Anyone who claims that the [climate science] debate is over and the conclusions firm, has a fundamentally unscientific approach to one of the most momentous issues of our time.”

John Christy is a climatologist at the University of Alabama—one of the U.S. government’s primary sources of temperature data. Formerly of NASA, Christy served as a U.N. IPCC lead author for its 3rd assessment report, and along with Dr. Roy Spencer, received NASA’s Exceptional Scientific Achievement Medal for global temperature monitoring with satellites.

Christy says that “climate cannot be predictably managed” through the kind of anti-CO2 programs some governments (including Alberta and Ontario) are now pursuing, given the complete uncertainty of natural variations. He says that in order to achieve even a 10% reduction in global CO2, it would require 1,000 nuclear power plants. And even such a massive undertaking, he says, still wouldn’t make a measurable difference in the earth’s climate.

Even so, Rachel Notley and Shannon Phillips are fully committed to climate alarmism, which can more easily take them to higher taxes and greater government control over the economy—including the business and resource sectors. This is where their ideological agenda rests.

In Ontario, Kathleen Wynne has pursued similar policies with devastating results. Her alarm over climate change has forced thousands into situations where they must choose between paying for electricity or buying food. These same alarmist fears have riddled the Ontario economy with economic potholes (government-created disincentives), chasing away investors and employers. Businesses have left. Many that remain express fear and alarm over the implications of Wynne’s policies.

MIT’s Lindzen has commented widely on political leaders like Notley and Wynne, people who rely upon exaggerated claims of settled climate science in order to leverage their political agendas. He says that when a claim to a science “issue becomes a vital part of a political agenda, as is the case with climate, then the… desired position becomes a goal rather than a consequence of scientific research.”

“At the Grassroots” is a feature service of Grassroots Alberta. The author, Kevin Avram, is a director of Grassroots Alberta.

About Grassroots Alberta

Grassroots Alberta Citizens Initiative was established to promote the responsible and efficient use of tax dollars and to carry out an educational role with respect to wealth creation and responsible public policy. Grassroots Alberta Citizens Initiative is a project of the Grassroots Alberta Landowners Association. “At the Grassroots” is a feature service of Grassroots Alberta. The author, Kevin Avram, is a director of Grassroots Alberta.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

