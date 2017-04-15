The Line-Up is Now Complete for the 25th Annual Big Valley Jamboree!

We are pleased to announce the line-up for the 25th Annual Big Valley Jamboree is finally complete. There’s only one question left: have you gotten your Tickets and Camping to join us for the party this August long weekend in Camrose, Alberta? We have assembled one of the best line-ups in the 25 year history of Big Valley Jamboree that features some of country music’s biggest names such as Willie Nelson, Little Big Town, Keith Urban, Jason Aldean, Big & Rich, Kacey Musgraves, and so many more. See the complete line-up here.

Mainstage Line-Up

Who are the latest country stars to join the roster? Visit the official Big Valley Jamboree website to see the line-up in its entirety. Get your tickets and camping passes now to reserve your spot at the event of the summer.

Award Winning Artists

Congratulations to Jess Moskaluke for recently winning the Juno for Country Album of the Year with her release Kiss Me Quiet! Little Big Town was also recently awarded with an ACM Award for Group of the Year and Jason Aldean won the ACM Award for Entertainer of the Year. You’ll find all of these great performers at this year’s Big Valley Jamboree!

Coors Banquet Saloon The Coors Banquet Saloon is the place to be for the Thursday night Kick-Off Party featuring Big & Rich. It’s also the place to end every other night after the Mainstage fireworks. So pack a sweater, polish up your boots, and get ready to dance the night away as we feature some of your favorite songs and the best live entertainment around at the SiriusXM Stage.

The Big Valley Jamboree is being held August 3 – 6 in Camrose, Alberta.

