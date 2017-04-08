Longview Library News: Easter Break Fun

Lynda, our librarian, is inviting the children in the village and surrounding area to come to the library on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Easter Break from 1 p.m.- 4 p.m. There will be crafts, puzzles and games. Just come and have fun in your library for those afternoons.

Crib Club continues to meet on Thursday afternoons at 2 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Books have the power to transport, entertain, enlighten, inspire and comfort. These special qualities seem much more pronounced when holding a book- book, as opposed to an e-book. There is something very impersonal about e-books, though they are handy when travelling and waiting in the doctor’s office. It is hard to become emotionally attached to an e-book, but we treasure and value the books that line our bookshelves.

13 Ways To Kill Your Community by Doug Griffiths, MBA and Herbert Has Lots For A Buck by Elizabeth McLachlan. Both books would be invaluable to those living in small communities, and wanting to make them better places to live. Also new to the library is a murder mystery that takes place in Calgary by David Poulsen, a local author. A special book is The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas. It is the story of a 16 year old girl who is the sole witness to the death of her boyfriend on their way home from a high school dance. A police officer shoots the unarmed boy 3 times in the back. The book explores the battle against police brutality and racism in America in an honest and heartbreaking way. It also explores the impact the tragedy has on all members of the families. The book is currently being made into a movie. A lighter, but entertaining read, is The Widows of Wichita County by Jodi Thomas, an author who comes from five generations of Texans. It is a story of 5 women who are widowed instantly when an oil rig explodes. The tragedy binds the women closer than a lifetime of friendship would. Turning to each other for support, they begin a journey of faith, strength and love. Greed creeps in one of the unsuspecting families and a murder occurs. Happy Reading Two books that have been ordered for the library are,by Doug Griffiths, MBA andby Elizabeth McLachlan. Both books would be invaluable to those living in small communities, and wanting to make them better places to live. Also new to the library is a murder mystery that takes place in Calgary by David Poulsen, a local author.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

