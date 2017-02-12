Longview Library News: Librarian Joan to Retire

Our Librarian, Joan Maxwell, is retiring at the end of this month. We shall miss her greatly. We will miss her big smile, her enthusiastic spirit and the wonderful programs that she has provided over the past eight years. We have a new Librarian, Marian Anton, who will be starting at the beginning of March. Marian lives in Longview and is eager to take up the position and eager to meet her patrons. So do come in and introduce yourselves and welcome her to her new job.

Crib Club continues every Thursday afternoon at 2pm.

We have new hours which I think you’ll like, because they are easy. They are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10am to 5pm.

The BBC has come out with a list of stories that empower girls. Apparently, girls up to the age of five consider themselves equal to their male counterparts. But at age six, they begin to think of their male friends as better, stronger and smarter. These stories seek to squelch that belief. One such story is about a prince who kisses the sleeping princess, hoping to have her as his wife. But when this princess comes to, she dashes off on her motorcycle, leaving him in a cloud of dust. The stories challenge the assumption that boys are smarter. Kathleen Odean has published a guide book called Great Books For Girls, with stories that have images of strong female leaders, scientists, artists and problem solvers. Marigold has three copies of this book. Other suggested books are The Paper Bag Princess by Robert Munsch, Cinder Edna by Ellen Jackson and Allie’s Basketball Dream by Barbara E. Barber.

Happy Reading!

Sylvia

Have you checked the expiry date on your library card? Please come in and renew it if necessary.