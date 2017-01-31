Longview Library News: Winter Reading Picks

New non-fiction books are in: Dysfunction: Canada After Keystone XL by Dennis McConaghy. McConaghy is a retired senior executive of the TransCanada Group. He provides an insider’s view of XL’s history and its demise. He argues that with the Liberal government in power it may be salvaged.

The second book is A Touch of Farmhouse Charm….Easy DIY Projects.

On Wednesday we were treated to a colouring workshop by Blanca Botero Fuentes, a local artist. Blanca has published a colouring book for adults, and using this book, she taught us how too shape faces and the human body, to shade flowers, to use a blender and to put light into form. She demonstrated the use of various pencils and inks. Many people who have taken a workshop such as this, realize that they are capable of much more and have taken up painting and sketching as a result.

An interesting read is Do Not Say WE Have Nothing by Madeleine Thien. The book is the winner of the Governor General’s Award, the Man Booker Prize and the Giller Prize. It is a gripping story of three classical musicians living during Revolutionary China, culminating in the massacre of Tiananmen Square in 1989.

A lighter read is Jodi Picoult’s Small Great Things. Picoult explores a social ill with diligent research and at the end of her story, creates a court case in which the characters are put on trial for perpetrating crimes relating to these ills. It is a page turner.

Happy Reading

