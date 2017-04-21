Lower Tax Bills Make Life More Affordable for Albertans

Alberta’s personal income tax system is adjusted annually with inflation, ensuring the value of Albertans’ tax credits is not eroded over time and that taxpayers are not pushed into higher brackets by inflation. As Albertans file their 2016 tax returns, they will notice their tax credit amounts were increased by 1.3 per cent, raising their basic personal and spousal amounts from $18,214 to $18,451 for 2016. In 2017, Albertans will see these amounts— already the highest in Canada—increase by another 1.3 per cent, to $18,690.
“Alberta’s exemption amounts and tax credits mean a typical family of four can earn up to $51,196 this year before paying any provincial income tax. That’s more money in every family’s pocket and is an example of how our government is working to make life affordable for Albertans.”
With the highest basic personal and spousal amounts, no sales tax, and no payroll tax, Albertans benefit from the lowest overall taxes among the provinces.
For the 2016 tax year, a one-income couple earning $75,000 with two children in Alberta will pay $3,555 less in total provincial taxes than they would in British Columbia, and $1,380 less than they would in Saskatchewan. In 2017, the same couple will pay $4,094 and $1,825 less in total provincial taxes, respectively.
In 2016, Albertans and Alberta businesses enjoyed a $7.5 billion tax advantage over the next lowest-taxed jurisdiction. This year, that advantage will grow to approximately $8.7 billion.
|Bracket
|
Tax Rate (%)
|
Income Bracket
|
2016
|
2017
|
1
|
10
|Up to $125,000
|Up to $126,625
|
2
|
12
|$125,000.01 to $150,000
|$126,625.01 to $151,950
|
3
|
13
|$150,000.01 to $200,000
|$151,950.01 to $202,600
|
4
|
14
|$200,000.01 to $300,000
|$202,600.01 to $303,900
|
5
|
15
|$300,000.01 and up
|$303,900.01 and up
|
2016
|
2017
|Employment Income of $35,000
One Income Family with Two Children
|Provincial income tax
|
(1,774)
|
(2,147)
|Employment Income of $75,000
One Income Family with Two Children
|Provincial income tax
|
2,683
|
2,455
|Employment Income of $100,000
Two Income Family with Two Children
|Provincial income tax
|
4,776
|
4,676
|Employment Income of $200,000
Two Income Family with Two Children
|Provincial income tax
|
13,182
|
13,082
