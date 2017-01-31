Lunar New Year: Statement from Premier Notley

Premier Rachel Notley invites all Albertans to celebrate Lunar New Year.

“Every year on the second new moon following the winter solstice, people of Chinese, Vietnamese, and Korean descent around the world join in celebrating the start of a new year on the traditional lunar calendar.

“It is a time for honouring ancestors and traditions. It is a time for sumptuous meals with family, lion and dragon dancing, fireworks displays and giving red envelopes. It is a time for sharing these wonderful customs with us all.

“Whether their roots are generations-deep in the province, or they have joined us recently, Albertans of Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean descent have ensured that their heritage is an irreplaceable part of Alberta’s culture. The province we all know and love would not be the same without them.

“2017 marks the beginning of the Year of the Rooster. The rooster symbolizes energy, optimism, confidence and productivity, and that will make for an exciting year in our province! I encourage all of you to share a hearty ‘gong hey fat choi’ with your friends and neighbours.”