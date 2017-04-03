MacEwan University Has New Board Chair

Ione K. Challborn has been appointed chair of the Board of Governors of Grant MacEwan University.

“Ms. Challborn’s wealth of experience working with boards and her proven commitment for advanced learning will help ensure MacEwan University continues to be responsive to the needs of its learners. I look forward to working with her in her new role. I also want to thank past chair John Day for his dedication to MacEwan, and interim chairs Enzo Barichello and Carolyn Graham for their contributions while the recruitment took place.” Marlin Schmidt, Minister of Advanced Education

Public members on post-secondary boards play an essential role in providing leadership and representing the interests of Albertans. The chair represents the Board of Governors to the Minister of Advanced Education. Post-secondary boards are responsible for guiding the future of the institution and are accountable for ensuring public funds are used effectively and appropriately.

“I am deeply honoured to chair the board and look forward to working with students, stakeholders, fellow board members and the community to ensure MacEwan University continues its proud tradition as a first-class post-secondary institution.” Ione K. Challborn, chair of the Board of Governors of MacEwan University

Challborn is the executive director of the Canadian Mental Health Association – Edmonton Region. She has a strong background as an advocate for women, having served as executive director for the Edmonton Women’s Shelter (WIN House) and Yellowhead Emergency Shelter for Women.

She is a member of the Deans’ Advisory Committee on Sexual Minority Studies at the University of Alberta, the Edmonton Suicide Prevention Implementation Strategy, and the Community Mental Health Action Plan. Challborn earned her Bachelor of Education degree from the University of Alberta.

The chair of the board of MacEwan University is appointed for a term of up to three years and is eligible for reappointment to a second three-year term. No honorarium is paid. The chair and board members are reimbursed for allowable expenses as per institutional policy.