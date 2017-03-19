McBride Group in Okotoks Offers Youth Work Experience Program

Youth Links/National Work Experience (WE) is designed for youth aged 15-30 to overcome barriers in finding employment. Participants will complete 12 weeks of paid work experience to develop their job based skills while receiving one-on-one job coaching throughout the program. Employers receive a wage subsidy for the term of the program based employment and participants receive the necessary job skills to be successful going forward in their working life. Participants receive a $500 bonus upon successful completion of Youth Links.

Program Outline

FREE 12 week program

Minimum of 24 hours per week, 4 days per week, of PAID work experience

Wage subsidy for employers

Help with job search and employment skills:

Resume Development

Interview Preparation

Weekly job coaching session with job coach

$500 bonus for participants who complete Youth Links successfully

Eligibility

Between the ages of 15 – 30

Not attending school

Unemployed

Canadian Citizen or Permanent Resident

Not receiving EI

In need of assistance to overcome Employment Barriers

Ready to commit to full time employment or return to school at the end of 12 weeks

Cost: No Cost

McBride Career Group

Since 1989, McBride Career Group Inc. has successfully trained and supported many Albertans’ in their job search through various programs and workshops that are designed to enhance or retrain displaced workers. McBride’s group of professional career practitioners helps the unemployed find suitable employment by increasing their job skills and offering employment support and development.

McBride Career Group Inc. maintains high quality standards, results oriented approach, and a strong emphasis on excellence in service throughout its offices in Edmonton, Calgary, Red Deer, Okotoks and High River.

Okotoks contact information:

403-995-4377

[email protected]

Box 1216, Bay 3, 87 Elizabeth Street, Okotoks, AB T1S 1B2

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

