Meetings for Castle Parks Area Move Forward

Recreational planning, conservation efforts and habitat protection were all discussed in stakeholder meetings held March 8 in the Crowsnest Pass area.

The meetings were part of the new Southern Alberta Recreation Management Planning Process announced on March 1. The process involves public information sessions and stakeholder meetings to examine wider conservation and land-use issues in the southern Eastern Slopes, Castle parks and surrounding areas. Discussions will look at linear disturbances, off-highway vehicle use and trail planning.

Stakeholders involved in the March 8 sessions included:

Alberta Off-Highway Vehicle Association (AOHVA)

Crowsnest Pass mayor and council

Crowsnest Pass Quad Squad

Crow Snow Riders

Grazing leaseholders

Hillcrest Fish and Game Association

Local ranchers

MD of Ranchlands

Rocky Mountain Forest Range Association

Additional stakeholder meetings will be held on March 10.

A new public information session on March 17 has been added to an itinerary released this week.

Public meetings are scheduled for

March 10: Pincher Creek

4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Pincher Creek Community Centre – 287 Canyon Drive

March 11: MD of Ranchlands

2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Chain Lakes Provincial Park – MD of Ranchlands Office (view directions)

March 17: Blairmore

2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Elks Hall – 2025 – 129 Avenue

Environment and Parks will continue to support more opportunities to connect with Albertans to answer questions and gather comments on this topic.

The meetings are a complement to the recently extended online public consultation on the Draft Management Plan for the Castle Provincial Park and Castle Wildland Provincial Park.

An updated draft management plan will be posted March 10 for additional public input until April 19. Engagement can be accessed at talkaep.alberta.ca/ CastleManagementPlan.