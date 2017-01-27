Memorial Student Award Named after SAIT Chef

Jonathan Sobol was more than just one of Alberta’s top promising young chefs; he was a caring thoughtful mentor and volunteer who gave back to his community. Tragically, the 33 year old SAIT alumnus who earned his Journeyman’s certification in the culinary program, was killed in a car crash last August near Irricana Alberta. The new Chef Jonathan Sobol Memorial Award will be established in his memory.

“We were all devastated when we heard the news,” says Chef Simon Dunn, one of Jonathan’s instructors at SAIT. Dunn says Jonathan was an outstanding student who was on the way to accomplish great things.

“As a young chef, he was just in the process of creating a legacy that was long lasting,” says Dunn. “That’s an awful thing for us to lose as an industry and as a school because he was showcasing what we do. Jonathan strove so hard for excellence and that’s our credo.”

When the SAIT grad wasn’t busy in the kitchen, you could often find him helping school children planting a garden. Chef Dunn, who is working with the Sobol family to establish the new student award says the scholarship will reflect his interest in “farm-to-fork.”

“The way we are building this scholarship really speaks to Jon’s character and his interests before his untimely death. His passion was to try and get people connected to the food.”

The new endowed memorial scholarship will provide funds for third-year School of Hospitality and Tourism students who show an interest in local agriculture. It will support students who have a background in agriculture or who work with local farmers in an effort to add more local produce to Alberta tables.

Sobol’s parents will match all gifts to the endowment up to $50,000 in hopes of reaching a total of $100,000. Bob and Gina Sobol say they are incredibly proud of all that their son achieved in life, and they want to encourage others to fulfill their dreams with the help of this memorial student award.

“It is important to us that the award be based on some of Jonathan’s stronger attributes, dedication, work ethic and involvement in the community, as well as academic achievement and experience in the hospitality industry.”

You can donate to the Jonathan Sobol Memorial Scholarship here. For more information on giving to SAIT, visit our online giving page or contact Miranda Diakiw, Annual Giving manager at 403.774.5214.

Giving to SAIT Student Awards

Thanks to the generosity of our donors, SAIT is proud to offer $5 million in awards to over 4,000 students each year in almost every program. Awards are available to all qualifying SAIT students in recognition of academic success, financial need, community involvement, and much more.

