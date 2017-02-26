Millarville Cowboy John Swales Named World’s Greatest Horseman

John Swales competed in the National Reined Cow Horse Association Celebration of Champions in Fort Worth, Texas, and came home with the title of World’s Greatest Horseman.

At the NRCHA Celebration of Champions, the NRCHA World Championship Show features the top horses and riders from each of the NRCHA’s eight geographic regions competing for World Championship titles in fourteen exciting events. In the World’s Greatest Horseman, it is all about one horse, one rider and one very impressive title. In one bit, horses compete in four contests: herd work, rein work, steer stopping and cow work. The NRCHA Celebration of Champions also includes Peptoboonsmal Cow Horse Classic Derby for 4- and 5-year-old cow horses.

Cutting Horse Central shares the exciting news!

John Swales is the owner of John Swales Performance Horses, a dedicated training program which produces high quality working cow horses and cutting horses.

