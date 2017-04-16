Millarville Horticultural Club Gearing Up for Spring with Potluck

By Gateway Gazette

Apr 16

The next club meeting is on Tuesday May 9 at 6:30pm at the Millarville church house. It is our spring potluck. Bring your favorite dish to share.

Paul Rishaug and Patty Webb will be helping us with tips for entries in the Millarville Fair August 19 and 20. Their tips will be invaluable to winning that class!

Our annual plant sale will be Thursday June 1 at the Millarville Racetrack. 7pm sharp the rope drops. Locally grown plants are available for sale at reasonable prices. Contact Sheila Virgo at [email protected] at 403-931-3989 for more information.

New members are always welcome. Be sure to like us on Facebook. Membership is $15/year.

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Faith Forum ~ Who Doesn’t Want Peace?

Turner Valley School Art Exhibition: Mountain Man

Need to Excavate? Call Paradise Developments

From My Bookshelf: Kristine Barnett

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post It’s Easter! East and West rejoice in the Resurrection of Jesus Next Post Archives Keep History Alive for 50 Years
%d bloggers like this: