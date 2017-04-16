Millarville Horticultural Club Gearing Up for Spring with Potluck

The next club meeting is on Tuesday May 9 at 6:30pm at the Millarville church house. It is our spring potluck. Bring your favorite dish to share.

Paul Rishaug and Patty Webb will be helping us with tips for entries in the Millarville Fair August 19 and 20. Their tips will be invaluable to winning that class!

Our annual plant sale will be Thursday June 1 at the Millarville Racetrack. 7pm sharp the rope drops. Locally grown plants are available for sale at reasonable prices. Contact Sheila Virgo at [email protected] at 403-931-3989 for more information.

New members are always welcome. Be sure to like us on Facebook. Membership is $15/year.

