Millarville Horticultural Club Offers Scholarship

By Gateway Gazette

Mar 15


Millarville Horticultural Club has a scholarship available to students in the  MD of Foothills, west of the 5 meridian and north of highway 540. The maximum amount available is $1500. The applicant must be accepted to attend an accredited university or college on a full time basis with courses related to horticulture or agriculture.  If you are interested in applying for this program please contact Carol Poffenroth, 403-256-2543 or by email  [email protected] The deadline is June 30, 2017.

The next club meeting is on Tuesday April 11 at 7:30pm at the Millarville church house. We will be entertained by Ben Gadd. He always is speaks on topics  close to our heart, mountains and flowers. Contact Sheila Virgo,[email protected] at 403-931-3989 for more information.  New members are always welcome. Be sure to like us on Facebook. Membership is $15/year.

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Related Posts

Shopping Locally Helps Your Community

Okotoks Neighbourhood Blaze ~ Sheep River Cove

Turner Valley Students Engaged in Learning with the Span System

James Lozinsky – Full Service Law Practice

Leave a Comment:

Leave a Comment:

Previous Post Hoffman Should Apologize for Calling Albertans Sewer Rats Next Post Millarville Horticultural Club Offers Scholarship
%d bloggers like this: