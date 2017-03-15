Millarville Horticultural Club Offers Scholarship

Millarville Horticultural Club has a scholarship available to students in the MD of Foothills, west of the 5 meridian and north of highway 540. The maximum amount available is $1500. The applicant must be accepted to attend an accredited university or college on a full time basis with courses related to horticulture or agriculture. If you are interested in applying for this program please contact Carol Poffenroth, 403-256-2543 or by email [email protected] .

The next club meeting is on Tuesday April 11 at 7:30pm at the Millarville church house. We will be entertained by Ben Gadd. He always is speaks on topics close to our heart, mountains and flowers. Contact Sheila Virgo,[email protected] at 403-931-3989 for more information. New members are always welcome. Be sure to like us on Facebook. Membership is $15/year.

