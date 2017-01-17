Millarville Horticultural Club: Seed Catalogues
Every second Tuesday of the month (Sept to May) at 7:30pm a speaker is arranged to talk and share their knowledge with the club. We meet at the Millarville church house. Our next meeting is February 14 at 7:30pm. We will be ordering from seed catalogues. Bring your favorite to share with others. Also please remember to like us on Facebook! Whether you are a novice or expert in landscaping or gardening, join our club. It is only $15 /year. We welcome new members. For more information email [email protected] or call Sheila at 403-931-3989.
