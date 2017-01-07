Millarville Horticultural Club: Seed Saving
Every second Tuesday of the month (Sept to May) at 7:30pm a speaker is arranged to talk and share their knowledge with the club. We meet at the Millarville church house. Our next meeting is January 17 at 7:30pm. Please note this change in date due to weather. Janet Melrose will be talking about seed saving and local gardens. Also please remember to like us on Facebook! Whether you are a novice or expert in landscaping or gardening, join our club. It is only $15/year. We welcome new members. For more information [email protected] call Sheila at 403-931-3989.
