Minister of Defence: Holiday Message to Troops

On my first deployment to Bosnia I always celebrated Christmas with my families, families got together, but I really got a true sense of the meaning of Christmas, and what it means for families when you’re deployed, in Bosnia I got that true sense.

I want to send a special message to our women and men in uniform, and to their families, this holiday season.

This has been an eventful and challenging year for the Canadian Armed Forces.

You can be extremely proud of the important contributions you made.

Some of you supported Iraq’s fight against Daesh. Some of you brought Syrian refugees to Canada. Some of you supported NATO’s mission in Central and Eastern Europe. And many of you supported family members or friends who were serving at home or abroad.

Wherever you are this holiday season, your dedication, your loyalty and your sacrifice helps make the world safer and more secure for those who need it most.

Each and every one of you makes our Forces stronger.

I want to express my heartfelt thanks for all the ways you go above and beyond for Canada and Canadians…For protecting our people…for upholding our values…and for preserving our way of life.

I know firsthand what it is like to be deployed, and to be away from loved ones. This is part of the sacrifice you make for Canada, and on behalf of all Canadians, I want to thank you for that, too.

I want to make a special point of thanking the parents, partners, children, and family of our troops. Supporting a loved one who serves requires an inner strength that many Canadians may never know, but all appreciate.

This holiday season, I hope you will take some time to connect with your loved ones; even if only virtually.

As you and your sisters and brothers in arms celebrate the holidays together, know that Canadians are thinking of you. We send our love and best wishes for a safe, happy and healthy New Year, and we thank you, again, for all that you do.

Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, seasons’ greetings and Happy New Year!

~ The Honourable Harjit Singh Sajjan MP

