Minister Ganley Welcomes New RCMP Commanding Officer

Kathleen Ganley, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General, issued the following statement to recognize Alberta’s new RCMP Commanding Officer:

“It is with great pleasure that I welcome Assistant Commissioner Todd Shean as the new Commanding Officer for the RCMP in Alberta. I look forward to working with him on protecting the safety and security of Albertans.

“His career, including most recently as the Assistant Commissioner in charge of Federal Policing Special Services, has prepared him well for this role. This includes his experience as Chief Superintendent at RCMP headquarters in Ottawa, where he oversaw national drug and organized crime operations. This expertise will be of great benefit in combatting the current opioid crisis.

“The RCMP has a long and celebrated history in our province. This history, which stretches back more than 140 years, provides a strong foundation for the continued partnership between the province of Alberta and the RCMP.

“The work of the RCMP, day in and day out, reflects its commitment to the well-being of Albertans in communities across our province. I am proud to have the RCMP as our provincial police service and I look forward to continuing this partnership with Assistant Commissioner Shean.

“I would also like to thank outgoing Deputy Commissioner Marianne Ryan for her 35 years of dedicated public service, including several years here in Alberta. She set a high standard for leadership on many fronts and our province is better for her service.”