Minister to be at Global Table on Women’s Finances

Minister Stephanie McLean will travel to New York from March 12 to 16 for the United Nations’ Commission on the Status of Women.

Minister McLean will join Status of Women Canada Minister Maryam Monsef and the Canadian delegation to the 61st session of the commission to meet global leaders striving for women’s equality in their countries.

“I am eager to learn about the progress other nations are making on women’s equality and share Alberta’s historic achievements ? raising the minimum wage to help close the gender wage gap, creating new, $25-per-day childcare spaces, and appointing the first gender-balanced cabinet in Canada’s 150-year history.” Stephanie McLean, Minister of Status of Women

The estimated international travel cost for the minister, one political staff member and one public servant is approximately $10,000.

Quick facts

66.6 per cent of women were part of Alberta’s labour force in 2015 – the highest participation rate among women in Canada.

The number of working women who have a university degree in Alberta increased by 81 per cent between 2005 and 2015.

Women are still over-represented on the lower end of the pay scale in Alberta. Sixty-two per cent of minimum wage earners are women. Alberta’s minimum wage will rise to $15 per hour by 2018 – a first in Canada.

The Government of Alberta has recently invested nearly $102,000 to help Alberta women entrepreneurs explore opportunities for accelerated business growth.

Status of Women has partnered with the City of Edmonton and UN Women, which leads the UN’s work on gender equality, on an initiative to create safe public spaces for women and girls.

Itinerary for Minister McLean

March 12

Travel to New York

March 13-15

Attend the 61 st session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women

session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women Meet with elected officials

March 15

Travel to Alberta