Minister’s Youth Council Helps Chart Education Future

Alberta Education is calling on all junior and senior high school students to apply to be on the Minister’s Youth Council.

Approximately 32 students from across Alberta will be selected for the council. As council members, students will meet with the Minister of Education and Alberta Education staff routinely during the 2017/18 school year to discuss education issues. The first council meeting will take place in fall 2017. There will also be opportunities for council members to interact with each other outside of meetings.

The Minister’s Youth Council will allow students to:

build positive working relationships

lead by example in school

provide input on education initiatives

participate in leadership opportunities

engage as informed education partners

Information on how to apply is available at education.alberta.ca/myc. Students with diverse interests, identities, backgrounds and perspectives are encouraged to apply. The deadline to do so is May 5, 2017.

“Student input is important to the success of the education system – and our government is committed to ensuring students have opportunities to be engaged. The experience students will gain through the Minister’s Youth Council will serve them in future careers in a diversified economy.” David Eggen, Minister of Education

The Minister’s Youth Council is part of the Government of Alberta’s “Future Ready” initiative that co-ordinates training from kindergarten to work so that all Albertans have the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in a changing economy.

“The Public School Boards’ Association of Alberta is incredibly pleased to see the minister’s commitment in leading such an important initiative focused on student voice. Inviting students to share their experiences, wisdom and insights will ensure a vibrant future for Alberta’s public education system.” Arlene Hrynyk, President, Public School Boards’ Association of Alberta

“We at Student Voice Initiative Canada believe that the Alberta Government’s establishment of a direct, Ministerial channel for student engagement is a significant step forward in building a province-wide dedication to student voice. Through our discussions with the government, we have been continuously reassured of their strong commitment to recognizing Alberta’s youth as legitimate stakeholders in their education. We look forward to the bright future that lies ahead for Alberta’s next generation of leaders.” Alex MacRae-Korobkov, Director of Operations and Research, Student Voice Initiative Canada