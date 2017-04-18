MLA Questions Ministers on Water Co-operatives Funding

EDMONTON, AB: On April 13th, Wildrose Livingstone-Macleod MLA Pat Stier questioned the Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure on water co-operatives funding.

The Leavings Water Co-op near Claresholm is out of a local supply of water and has met with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure regarding their urgent need to supply over 550 people with reliable, clean water.

The Leavings Water Co-op has been refused on the basis that there are apparently no grants available for this purpose. MLA Stier rose to ask the Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure why Leavings Water Co-op has not been given an opportunity to apply for the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund.

“These are normally funded by joint federal and provincial programs. In this year’s federal budget, actually, is a program for $165 million destined for Alberta known as the green infrastructure clean water and waste-water fund to supply communities with clean, dependable drinking water. Minister, has your ministry received this funding?”

