More than a Game: #PassItForward

– For Canadian hockey fans, it truly is the most wonderful time of the year; between the World Juniors in Montreal and Toronto, Team Canada around the world, and minor hockey tournaments across the country – not to mention family games on the backyard rinks – hockey options abound.

Hockey Canada is giving Canadians one more way to take part in Canada’s game with the endless pass. And the best part is, all ages and skill-levels can take part.

The initiative, which leverages social media channels, is part of the #PassItForward campaign celebrating the positive impact hockey has on its participants and fans.

“At the root of this campaign is a reminder of what hockey brings to the lives of Canadians from all walks of life, and the overwhelming answers have nothing to do with on-ice skills,” said Tom Renney, president and CEO, Hockey Canada. “Hockey should be about fun, teamwork, being active and healthy, and building those key characteristics that make us great citizens. PassItForward highlights what hockey is to Canadians, and encourages everyone to take part in talking about our great game.”

Celebrities from national team players such as Mélodie Daoust, Greg Westlake, and Patrice Bergeron to Hollywood A-lister Michael J. Fox are part of the television spots which see Canadians of all ages and from all walks of life take a pass and #PassItForward as they talk about how they have developed through hockey. The spots will air in French and English on a number of networks, including Hockey Canada’s broadcast partners TSN and RDS.

Canadians can upload their own videos and see them added to the piece by visiting HockeyCanada.ca/PassItForward.

To kick-start the campaign, Hockey Canada is inviting Canadians to take to their social media networks on Dec. 31 to take part in the endless pass. The concept is simple – participants are asked to post a video or simply write out what hockey did for them using the campaign hashtag, and #PassItForward by tagging a teammate, friend, or family member.

“We want to close out 2016 with a celebration of hockey and what it means to be Canadian,” said Renney. “It’s easy to take for granted the role hockey and organized sport plays in the development of life skills. This campaign is a celebration of that, and we hope it also encourages Canadians to get involved in our great game – as a fan, participant, or volunteer.”

Source: Hockey Alberta

