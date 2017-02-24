Mount Royal University: Aviation tragedy

As it has been reported, Mount Royal University is mourning the loss of two experienced pilot instructors, Jeffrey (Jeff) Bird and Reynold (Reyn) Johnson, who died in a tragic plane accident on the February 13, 2017. Our hearts are with their families, friends, colleagues and students.

Jeff and Reyn

Jeff was an experienced pilot who joined Mount Royal University as a Class 3 flight instructor for Mount Royal’s aviation program in 2016. He had experience in the Royal Canadian Air Force in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan and in Edmonton, Alberta with the 408 squadron as a pilot and an instructor.

Reyn had a 35-year career in aviation. He was hired at Time Air as a first officer in 1988 and flew with them as a captain through the various corporate changes to Canadian Regional Airlines and Jazz Airlines. He retired from commercial flights in April 2015. He began teaching at Mount Royal in 2016. The family requests privacy during this difficult time.

The tragedy

Late on the afternoon of Monday, February 13, 2017, one of three twin-engine TECNAM P2006Ts in Mount Royal’s fleet was doing a routine flight from Springbank Airport within the Springbank flight practice area. The two instructor pilots were the sole occupants on board. The plane went missing and was discovered later to have had an accident northwest of Cochrane, Alberta.

Current actions

Mount Royal remains committed to working with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada and Work Safe Alberta during the ongoing review. All regulatory authorities have completed the on-site portions of their investigations. Given regulatory processes, we have no more detailed information about the accident that can be shared.

Over the next week, the families will hold memorial services. The Multi-Faith Chaplaincy is working on a memorial service for the campus community. Further information will be shared when these plans are finalized.

Mount Royal is providing counselling and a range of support services to employees and students.

On Feb. 22, instructors resumed flights. On Feb. 27, students will resume aviation classes and flights. In both cases, a number of steps are in place to ensure readiness to fly. All planes will be inspected to clear they are flight worthy.

Honouring Jeff and Reyn, the flags on the Mount Royal campus are being flown at half-mast.

The most current information, including a Q&A and messages of condolences received by Mount Royal, is available at mtroyal.ca.

Aviation program

Mount Royal’s aviation program started to train commercial pilots in 1970. The fleet had a total of eight planes: five single-engine Cessna 172s and three twin-engine TECNAMs – one of which was involved in this tragedy.

There are 66 enrolled students in the program currently – who will earn more than 200 hours of total flying experience across Western Canada that give them a multi-engine, instrument flying rating and will prepare them to take the Transport Canada commercial pilot license exams.

Mount Royal employs a comprehensive safety management system which is overseen by a dedicated safety officer. Mount Royal is also accredited by the world-leading Aviation Accreditation Board International.

Appreciation

Mount Royal is receiving many letters of support, condolences and assistance from the aviation community, other post-secondary institutions, all levels of government, partners, alumni, donors and the public. We appreciate this greatly.

We also thank the first responders who assisted on Monday, February 13, 2017. We are grateful for their service.

The following is a statement provided by the family of Reyn Johnson – his wife Brenda and their children Maryse and Lucas

“When you think about Reyn, two things come to mind: He was loving and caring and he was also meticulous and professional.

He was thorough and prepared in his approach to both life and work. No task was too small to deserve his care and attention. As a pilot, he took pride in detail, even insisting on ironing his own shirts, not just to look professional, but because he thought that a job worth doing was worth doing right. He raised his two children, Luc and Maryse to also be strong and independent, passing on his eye for detail and precision.

Reyn lived life. As a self-made man, he pursued his hobbies of golf, skiing and carpentry with enthusiasm and joy. He loved to learn and to encourage that in others – his friends, family and students.

Reyn was generous, fun-loving, kind and committed to his family and many friends. Although he was a private person, he was also very open, and he valued time with those he cared about. He and Brenda and their children, Maryse and Luc, created a home that was loving and welcoming to others. Their life together was a foundation of love and strength for their family, church, friends and community.

Reyn’s family meant the world to him. He was a proud and devoted grandpa to Isaac, Abigail and baby Jacob. The last photo taken of Reyn is of him lovingly holding his newest grandchild, born just three days before Reyn’s passing.”

The Johnson family has requested privacy and will not be making any further statements or be available for comment.

Source: Mount Royal University

