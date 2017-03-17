Nanton RCMP Advising of STARS Lottery Phone Scam

Nanton, Alberta – The Nanton RCMP are advising the public of a phone scam where the caller claims to be part of the STARS Lottery.

On March 15th 2017 the Nanton RCMP received complaints that a male representing himself as a lottery representative from STARS lottery told people that they were winners of a prize. The caller contacts potential victims and tells them that they need to send money in order to claim the prize. STARS lottery has stated that they do not call and ask for any funds to claim prizes for their lottery.

RCMP remind the public that when you received any suspicious calls via telephone, e-mail or text, to not provide any personal information to the person calling and to contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Center at http://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index-eng.htm

Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to contact your local RCMP Detachment.

