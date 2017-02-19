 /  National Event to Search for Homeless Female Veterans – VETS Canada: In Her Boots

VETS Canada Will be Searching for Homeless Female Veterans

From Coast to Coast During VETS Canada: In Her Boots Event

Date: Saturday, 4 March, 2017

Location: Coast to Coast

ACROSS CANADA, 4 MARCH 2017: In recognition of International Women’s Day, Veterans Emergency Transition Services Canada (VETS Canada) will be holding a national awareness event on 4 March 2017. VETS Canada: In Her Boots will feature volunteer teams across the country walking the streets and visiting women’s/family shelters searching for homeless female veterans, providing donated comfort items to women/families in need, and raising awareness of female / family veteran homelessness.

“When we envision veterans, many of us think of men,” says Debbie Lowther, Co-Founder of VETS Canada. “In reality, women make up a significant percentage of the veteran population, and an increasing number of the veterans we help are female.” In 2015, 5% of the in-crisis veterans supported by VETS Canada were female; in 2016, that number jumped to 16%. Many of these female veterans were single mothers struggling to make ends meet. In Debbie’s words: “we as a country need to recognize that female veteran homelessness is a significant issue, and that each and every one of us can play a role in helping homeless female and male veterans alike.”

VETS Canada has aided over 1,400 veterans in-crisis, at risk of homelessness, or living homeless since 2010. As the Veterans Affairs Canada service provider in the field of veteran homelessness and in-crisis outreach, VETS Canada’s volunteers provide aid and comfort to veterans in need, including endeavors such as moving veterans from the streets or shelters into affordable housing, securing food support and needed health care, navigating community services and resources, and helping facilitate re-entrance info the work force. Learn more at www.vetscanada.org.

