The National Music Centre Celebrates Bell Let’s Talk Day

The NMC programming will contribute to the national day of conversation around mental health. Activities will include a mental health exhibition featuring regional community partners, a lunchtime music therapy presentation with celebrated therapist Jennifer Buchanan, and an evening concert with singer-songwriter and Bell Let’s Talk ambassador Séan McCann, an advocate for mental health awareness.

“The power of music to explore, treat and combat stigma around mental health is undeniable, and the National Music Centre is proud to partner with Bell Let’s Talk and a host of community partners to become part of this important national discussion,” said Andrew Mosker, President and CEO for NMC. “We’re also delighted to host Séan McCann as an artist in residence and look forward to him sharing some of his inspiring stories and music with us on January 25.”

All daytime programming will be included with admission to Studio Bell on January 25. Community partners will be on site in Canada Music Square, the ground floor of Studio Bell, which is free to the public, to share information about their mental health services. Participating partners include Calgary Counselling Centre, Canadian Mental Health Association – Calgary Region, Guitars for Vets Canada and the Mental Health Commission of Canada.

At 7:00 pm, Séan McCann will perform a 90-minute concert featuring the stories behind his songs, a look into his recent artist residency, and incredible music. “I believe that music is strong medicine and that a song can save your life. I am really looking forward to performing at Studio Bell on Bell Let’s Talk Day,” said Séan. Tickets for the evening event are free and will be released today at 11:00 am MST at studiobell.ca/event/seanmccann.

“Bell Let’s Talk is proud to partner with the National Music Centre and Séan McCann to celebrate Bell Let’s Talk Day in Calgary,” said Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let’s Talk. “Featuring the therapeutic and healing powers of music for those living with mental illness is a wonderful way to participate in the conversation about mental health on Bell Let’s Talk Day.”

Programming Schedule for Bell Let’s Talk Day at Studio Bell 10:00 am – 5:00 pm Open to the public and community booths in Canada Music Square 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm Session with leading music therapist Jennifer Buchanan 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm NMC President’s Tour highlighting the healing and restorative power of music 3:00 pm – 3:30 pm Kimball Theatre presentation “Why does Music make us feel emotions?” 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm NMC & Bell Let’s Talk present Séan McCann (doors open at 6:30 pm)

Please visit studiobell.ca/bellletstalk for details on the entire day’s events.

Bell Let’s Talk Day is January 25 On January 25, Bell will donate 5 cents to Canadian mental health programs for each of these interactions at no extra charge to participants:

Every text message, mobile and long distance call made by Bell Canada and Bell Aliant customers.

Twitter: Every tweet using #BellLetsTalk

Facebook: Every view of the Bell Let’s Talk Day video at Facebook.com/BellLetsTalk

Instagram: Every post using #BellLetsTalk

Snapchat: Every use of the Bell Let’s Talk Snapchat geofilter

Bell Let’s Talk Day 2016 set new records with 125.9 million messages of support, growing Bell’s funding for Canadian mental health by $6,295,764.75. #BellLetsTalk was the #1 Twitter hashtag in Canada for all of 2016, and the most used in the world on Bell Let’s Talk Day 2016.

About Studio Bell

Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre, is a new state-of-the art facility designed by Brad Cloepfil of Allied Works Architecture. An international hub for music and technology, Studio Bell is the first national cultural institution of its kind dedicated to celebrating music in Canada in all of its forms. Much more than a museum, Studio Bell rises in nine interlocking towers, clad in glazed terra cotta in the heart of Calgary’s East Village. The 160,000 square-foot building includes five floors of exhibition space, a 2000+ piece collection of artifacts, instruments and music technology, and other features including recording facilities, workshops, classrooms, an event space, and a 300-seat performance hall. For more information, please visit studiobell.ca.

About the National Music Centre

The National Music Centre (NMC) is a national catalyst for discovery, innovation and renewal through music. NMC will preserve and celebrate Canada’s music story and inspire a new generation of music lovers through programming that includes on-site and outreach education programs, performances, artist incubation, and exhibitions. For more information, please visit nmc.ca.

About Bell Let’s Talk

The Bell Let’s Talk initiative promotes Canadian mental health with national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns like Bell Let’s Talk Day and significant Bell funding of community care and access, research, and workplace initiatives.

To learn more about the Bell Let’s Talk campaign, and to download the Bell Let’s Talk toolkit to help get the conversation started, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

About Séan McCann

Newfoundland-born singer-songwriter Séan McCann gained international fame as a founding member of Great Big Sea. After millions of albums sold, countless hit songs, and record-breaking tours around the world, McCann went out on his own. His most recent record, Help Your Self, produced by Joel Plaskett, chronicles his struggles with alcohol addiction, and is an example of how songs enabled him to face his demons and move forward. McCann seeks to help others struggling with addiction and mental illness use music to find their own freedom.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

