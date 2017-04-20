NDP Fail to Listen to Albertans on Call to Extend Labour Consultation Review: van Dijken

EDMONTON, AB: Wildrose Shadow Jobs Minister Glenn van Dijken released the following statement on the NDP government failing to extend consultations on the labour review:

“Once again, we are seeing the government’s failure to listen to Albertans worried about jobs and the economy in favour of rushing through their ideology.

“In a rare moment yesterday, we saw parties from all sides of the political spectrum stand side-by-side with employers and advocates who desperately want to have their voices heard at the table.

“Sadly, it seems the only people satisfied with the quick completion of these consultations are big union bosses and the NDP. This will not help bring confidence and stability into Alberta’s economy.”

