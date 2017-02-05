NDP Fails to Meet Modest Health Care Goals

EDMONTON, AB: A new report from Alberta Health Services (AHS) shows the NDP government is continuing to support an expensive healthcare system that is failing to deliver results, the Wildrose Offical Opposition said.

According to the latest performance measure update from AHS Alberta’s health system is failing to achieve targets in ten of thirteen identified areas and worsening in four areas including continuing care placement, emergency department discharges and mental health access for children.

“The NDP government promised more spending would equal better results, but that just isn’t true. We need to change our focus to results and not just dollars spent,” Wildrose Shadow Health Minister Tany Yao said. “On continuing care it’s truly disappointing that the modest target of 62% of total patients placed cannot be met. This is worse than where the previous government left off.”

The number of children offered scheduled treatment within 30 days of referral for mental health care dropped by ten per cent from 2015-16 to 2016-17, fourteen per cent short of the 2016-17 target.

“In Alberta, access to mental health care for children is getting worse and falling steeply year after year,” Wildrose Shadow Seniors, Housing & Mental Health Minister Mark Smith said. “This falls well short of the stated goal. Alberta’s children deserve much better from this government.”

