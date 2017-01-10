NDP Made Decision to Kill Coal Communities Without First Studying Impact: Wildrose

EDMONTON, AB: The NDP government failed to study the impact their job-killing coal shutdown would have on communities across Alberta before announcing it over one year ago, the Wildrose Official Opposition said.

In late 2016, the NDP struck a deal with three major power producers to phase out coal-fired electricity by an accelerated and arbitrary date of 2030. Now it’s been revealed that only after these monumental changes have been made will a survey be conducted with those who are being impacted.

“The fact that the NDP are just now starting a study about the impact their ideological coal policies will have on hard working Albertans should be shocking, but unfortunately it’s just more of the same from this government,” Wildrose Leader Brian Jean said. “There are very real implications that NDP policy is having on everyday Albertans’ lives. I have serious fears that the NDP will continue to forge ahead with policies that will only hurt struggling Albertans more.”

Previously the NDP had set up an Advisory Panel of Coal Communities with a majority of panelists not living in Alberta to engage with coal communities.

“Communities like Hanna and Forestburg will be devastated by this phase out, which is just another blow from the NDP following their carbon tax,” Wildrose Shadow Electricity and Renewables Minister Don MacIntyre said. “The NDP are turning their backs on these communities and clearly have not yet learned how to consult and make informed decisions.”

