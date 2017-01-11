NDP, Not Taxpayers Should be Footing the Bill for Sham Budget Consultations: Wildrose

EDMONTON, AB: The NDP government is pulling a fast one on the taxpayers of Alberta by claiming to consult on the budget with campaign-style meetings that are invite-only for NDP friends, and their party should be footing the bill, the Wildrose Official Opposition said.

The NDP government has taken a page from the previous government’s playbook by putting up a façade of consulting with Albertans while ignoring their serious concerns.

“Albertans deserve better than a government that introduces a carbon tax that punishes the province then goes to hide in an echo chamber of supporters for feedback,” Wildrose Leader Brian Jean said. “If the Finance Minister and Premier truly travelled the province and talked to everyday Albertans worried about the future of our province, they would hear a resounding no for the direction they are taking us.”

The NDP government has refused to disclose who is being invited to what should be open and transparent meetings about the upcoming budget.

“This government continues to plunge us further into debt and deficit, and this so-called consultation tour is just another waste of taxpayer dollars for what are essentially private campaign rally functions,” Wildrose Shadow Finance Minister Derek Fildebrandt said. “If the Finance Minister insists on proceeding with this tour in its current format, their party should be paying for it.”

