NDP Plan to Triage Violent and Serious Crimes Must be Reversed: Wildrose

EDMONTON, AB: A new protocol issued from the NDP government encouraging Alberta prosecutors to triage resources away from violent crimes is wrong and should be reversed immediately, the Wildrose Official Opposition said.

The new protocol was issued last Monday and obtained by the Globe and Mail and the Wildrose Opposition. It says that “even once a file is determined to be prosecutable … and is serious or violent, and therefore a priority, it may still not be worth prosecuting to the fullest extent possible, given the anticipated result and resources required.”

In the document it cites “fiscal constraints” and “increased demands on the justice system” as reasons for the new protocol.

Wildrose Leader Brian Jean said it’s insane the government is spending tens of millions of dollars advertising the carbon tax but can’t ensure justice in our courts.

“This is sickening. Those accused of criminal offenses should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Wildrose Leader Brian Jean said. “There’s room for triage in our system, but not for this. This is an emergency that is making our streets less safe. The NDP government needs to immediately reverse this protocol.”

While the head of the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service claimed triage is “absolutely not to soften prosecution standards for serious and violent crime,” Wildrose Shadow Justice Minister Angela Pitt said no victim deserves to see accused criminals get a free pass.

“It is absolutely disgusting that the Minister would issue a directive to stay or drop charges on violent sexual offenders and other violent crimes, of which the victims are mostly women and girls,” Pitt said. “This is the wrong message to send to victims right across the province. It’s shameful. This is not how the justice system is supposed to work.”

