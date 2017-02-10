 /  NDP Spending Even More on Carbon Tax Propaganda with New Grant Program: Wildrose

EDMONTON, AB: The NDP government’s new $600,000 climate literacy and education grant is an offensive waste of Albertans’ money that will be used to further the government’s out-of-touch carbon tax agenda, the Wildrose Official Opposition said.

The new grant will be funded with revenues from the carbon tax and could be made available to non-profit groups who are political allies with the NDP.

Wildrose raised concerns in the past about the lack of accountability attached to the carbon tax slush fund at the Environment Ministry.

“It’s offensive to know the NDP government could be using carbon tax revenues to fill the coffers of its political allies,” Wildrose Shadow Finance Minister Derek Fildebrandt said. “Since Albertans aren’t buying the $9 million carbon tax ads that are already running, it looks like the NDP needs to enlist the help of its friends to help push their message. Defunding this propaganda campaign will be at the top of the to-do list for a new government in 2019.”

Wildrose Shadow Environment Minister Todd Loewen called the grant insulting to the work of serious ministry professionals.

“The NDP government is misusing revenues from the carbon tax on political pet projects,” Loewen said. “Under the NDP, the important work of the Environment Ministry is taking a backseat to political nonsense.”

