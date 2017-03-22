NDP Vote Down Motion to Reduce Wait Times

EDMONTON, AB: Wildrose Leader Brian Jean released the following statement on the NDP voting against a motion to reduce wait times in Alberta:

“Our motion today to reduce wait times was simple. It asked the government to release a report on wait times within 120 days that identified barriers in the system, estimated costs of wait times for a patient’s well-being and evaluated cost-effective solutions and best practices from other provinces.

“This is common sense. Given Saskatchewan continues to outperform us, there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be exploring and adopting several of the solutions they have used to be a leader in decreasing wait times.

“Albertans expect solutions from the government on this critical issue that impacts their quality of life. This was one of them. Instead, the NDP went with partisanship and ideology and voted it down.”

