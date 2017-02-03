NDP Should Work with Feds to Find a Solution for Hayley Chisholm: Wildrose

EDMONTON, AB: The NDP government should work with the federal government to get a better price for the drug Soliris, so Hayley Chisholm and any other Canadians affected by her rare kidney disease can receive the timely treatment they need, the Wildrose Official Opposition said.

The NDP recently denied coverage for Soliris after Hayley – who suffers from C3 glomerulopathy – and her doctor applied for coverage under the Short Term Exceptional Drug Therapy Program. The government blamed the decision on high costs, but Highwood MLA Wayne Anderson, who first brought Hayley’s case to the Legislature, said the government should work with its federal partners to negotiate a better price for the drug.

“The government needs to pursue this avenue to ensure Hayley is getting the treatment she needs,” Anderson said. “We’re at a point where we need to find creative solutions and this is a very practical approach to ensure Hayley can get treatment now and potentially avoid many costly procedures down the road.”

Wildrose Shadow Health Minister Tany Yao said the government needs to readjust its priorities in health care.

“Issues like Hayley’s demonstrate how our government needs to invest more in research and treatment instead of management and bureaucracy,” Yao said. “It’s inexcusable that we’re running the most expensive health care system per capita in the country, but leaving our young people like Hayley in the lurch when they get sick.”

