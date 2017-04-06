New Courthouse as Part of Justice Centre for Red Deer

A new justice centre with 12 courtrooms and space for dispute resolution services will be built to serve Red Deer and central Alberta residents.

The new Red Deer Justice Centre will address a prolonged space shortage in the current courthouse to help meet the region’s justice needs. Since the existing courthouse was built in the 1980s, the city’s population has almost doubled and the surrounding area’s population has also increased substantially.

The facility will increase the number of courtrooms in central Alberta from seven to 12 and create a Resolution Services wing. This section will provide dispute resolution, civil and family mediation, arbitration and other alternatives to court.

“With Budget 2017, our government is investing in critical infrastructure that will make a real difference in Albertans’ lives. The new Red Deer Justice Centre will resolve a long-standing space shortage in the community and ensure vital justice services are delivered effectively to residents of central Alberta.” Rachel Notley, Premier

“Making life better for Albertans means improving access to justice. This new facility is something the community has been requesting for several years and we are proud to fund it. This project is part of our government’s investment in the justice system and will help address pressures that have been building for many years.” Kathleen Ganley, Minister of Justice and Solicitor General

“We are excited to invest in the Red Deer Justice Centre. A new, modern facility will improve services in central Alberta and will meet the needs of the community. Investments in public infrastructure like this make the lives of Albertans better while stimulating economic activity and supporting jobs.” Brian Mason, Minister of Infrastructure

“We have been actively working with the Alberta government and local stakeholders for a number of years to resolve the critical need for court capacity in Red Deer. Community safety is a priority for citizens in Red Deer and this region, and this significant announcement acknowledges the province’s support of this justice need. A new Red Deer Justice Centre, including 12 courtrooms, helps ensure more charges are upheld – an important part of the city’s enforcement and community safety efforts.” Tara Veer, Mayor of Red Deer

Although the project is still in the planning phase, at least $97 million has been allocated for the new centre over the next four years. This initiative, as with other capital projects across the province, will create jobs and stimulate Alberta’s economy.

Quick facts