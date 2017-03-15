New Federal Opioid Funding Will Help Save Lives

Federal funding of $6 million will contribute to Alberta’s opioid strategy to help save lives from anyone at risk of overdosing on fentanyl or other opioids.

“The opioid crisis is complex and is affecting communities across this country in different ways. To get ahead of the crisis, we need to be collaborative and compassionate in finding solutions that work in each community. Today’s announcement is just part of our ongoing commitment to exhaust every possible avenue in addressing this crisis.” Jane Philpott, federal Minister of Health

“With the growing toll the opioid crisis is taking on Alberta communities, our government is focused on taking every action we can to save lives. This support from the federal government is crucial in supporting our work to expand treatment to more Albertans affected by substance use. I wish to thank Minister Philpott for her continued partnership in addressing the impact of fentanyl and other opioids in Alberta.” Sarah Hoffman, Alberta Minister of Health

While the exact allocation of the federal funds is still being determined, it will help support strategies identified by Alberta Health, Alberta Health Services and community partners. Priority areas include the take home naloxone program, additional treatment beds, supervised consumption services and methadone and suboxone treatment programs.

Fentanyl and other opioids continue to have a deadly impact on Alberta communities. Last year, 343 people died of apparent drug overdoses related to fentanyl in the province. That compares to 257 in 2015. In the last three months of 2016, there were 111 fentanyl-related overdose deaths in Alberta. That compares to 81 in the previous quarter and 52 in the fourth quarter of 2015.