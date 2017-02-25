New Funding to Boost Northern Economic Growth

The Alberta government is helping northern Alberta communities grow and diversify their local economies with support from a new grant program.

Through the new Community and Regional Economic Support (CARES) program, communities across the province have access to $30 million over two years. The funding supports locally developed projects that promote long-term economic growth and diversification, particularly projects that communities and municipalities could not necessarily fund on their own.

The initiative is in addition to the ongoing work of the Northern Alberta Development Council (NADC).

CARES funding approved for the Grande Prairie region

The Grande Prairie area will receive approximately $175,000 in funding through the CARES program to launch three projects led by local counties and municipalities.

“Leaders in Alberta’s northern communities are focusing on regional approaches to economic growth that create more support for local business. We’ve received an overwhelming response to the CARES program across the province and that means more opportunities to keep working together to build an economy for the future and make life better for Albertans.” Deron Bilous, Minister of Economic Development and Trade

Grants will be provided to the following organizations and projects:

City of Grande Prairie – approximately $17,500 to launch a retail incubator that will provide training and resources to help local entrepreneurs grow their businesses

County of Grande Prairie – approximately $120,500 to develop an economic development strategy that identifies actions for greater economic opportunity

Municipal District of Greenview No. 16 – approximately $37,000 to develop a site plan and analysis for opening the door to value-added petrochemical production in the Peace Region

These three projects are among many throughout the province that will receive support through the first intake of the CARES program. Successful projects in other regions of the province will be announced at a later date.

The CARES program evaluated 88 applications from regions and communities for the first intake. The second intake will run from April 1, 2017 to May 31, 2017. Eligibility criteria, along with more information on how to apply for funding, are available on the program webpage.

Recruitment starting for the NADC

Peace River MLA Debbie Jabbour has been appointed Chair of the Northern Alberta Development Council. The NADC is beginning recruitment for eight new council members to fill current and upcoming vacant positions.

For more than 50 years, the NADC has been advising the Government of Alberta on measures to foster, advance and promote development in northern Alberta.