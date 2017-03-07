New Funding that Puts CO2 to Economic Use

Alberta will attract the world’s most innovative companies to the province through $10 million in provincial funding to help build a test facility for technologies that convert CO 2 emissions into usable products.

Matched provincial and federal government funding for the Alberta Carbon Conversion Technology Centre (ACCTC) will support the development of a facility to test breakthrough technologies that convert CO 2 from harmful emissions into applications for everyday use. Both levels of government are contributing $10 million.

“Our province has always been the place where people turn challenges into opportunities. The Alberta Carbon Conversion Technology Centre is another way we are showing the world how we can work together to grow the economy at the same time as protecting the environment. This centre will help keep us an energy leader, diversifying our economy and making life better for Albertans.” Deron Bilous, Minister of Economic Development and Trade

The ACCTC will be owned and operated by InnoTech Alberta, a subsidiary of Alberta Innovates, and constructed at the Shepard Energy Centre in Calgary. It will initially be used by finalists of the NRG COSIA Carbon XPRIZE – a global competition offering $20 million in prize funding to innovators who can develop technologies to maximize the value of CO 2 .

“Our government is invested in innovation and we are proud to support this one-of-a-kind facility, where creative minds will come together to help Canada lead the world in developing new, sustainable practices that ease the transition to a cleaner energy future and create good jobs for the middle class.” Jim Carr, Canada’s Minister of Natural Resources

The ACCTC will support Alberta-based technology developers, as well as attracting global companies and world-class researchers to the province.

“We have some of the brightest minds on the planet competing in the NRG COSIA Carbon XPRIZE, working on technologies the world needs to lower emissions. The ACCTC will be one of the few places in the world where carbon conversion technologies can be tested at a real life scale.” Dan Wicklum, Chief Executive, Canada’s Oil Sands Innovation Alliance

The centre will also provide services to Emissions Reductions Alberta’s $35-million Grand Challenge winners – another global effort to support the commercialization of CO 2 utilization technologies. The ACCTC will be available to participating companies to develop and test their technologies.

“The facility will have tremendous potential to fast-track the development, testing and validation of carbon capture and utilization technologies within Alberta and potentially play a critical role in establishing the province as a global leader in clean technology.” Apporv Sinha, Carbon Upcycling, NRG-COSIA Carbon XPRIZE Semi-Finalist

Demonstrating their commitment to finding ways to maximize the value of Alberta’s resources, protect the environment and diversify the economy while cutting costs, Minister Carr and Minister Bilous met in Ottawa on Feb. 13 to renew and expand the Alberta – Canada Collaboratory on Clean Energy Research and Technology MOU.

The agreement now includes a commitment to work together on clean technologies, and working with the private sector to find ways to develop cleaner oil sands development through research and innovation.