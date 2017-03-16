New High River Bylaw Modernizes Municipal Election Process

HIGH RIVER, AB: At the March 13 regular meeting of Council, a new municipal election bylaw was passed that clarifies the rules for Town elections in accordance with the Local Authorities Election Act. Bylaw 4514/2017 also rescinds 56 outdated bylaws that are now incorporated into the new Bylaw.

“We wanted to update the bylaw to make the voting process more inclusive as well as rescind 56 previous bylaws that relate to municipal elections,” says Kara Rusk, manager of legislative services and returning officer for the Town. “The Town’s elections standards will now be much clearer for candidates and the voting process will be easier for residents.”

The bylaw clarifies the nomination process and required voter identification while also authorizing advance voting, special ballots, incapacitated voting from home and automated voting for all future municipal elections.

“Due to changes to the Local Authorities Election Act, the nomination process will change for the upcoming election,” adds Rusk. “Individuals interested in running for Mayor or Council must file an application with the Town before accepting or allocating any funds towards an election campaign.”

In addition to the notice of intent application, candidates must also submit 15 signatures in support of their nomination.

The 2017 municipal election will be held on Monday, Oct. 16. Potential candidates can pick up a notice of intent application at the High River Municipal Office located at 309B Macleod Trail S.W. starting on March 15 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., or download it from the Town’s website.

As all municipalities are required to maintain a register of candidates, a list will be posted for the public on the Town’s website. Candidates must notify the Town within 48 hours of any changes to the information provided on their application so that the registry can be adjusted accordingly.

All information regarding the 2017 municipal election will be available on the Town’s website, www.highriver.ca under the Town Hall menu. Please visit the page frequently for updates.

Election Timeline

September 18, 2017 – Nomination Day

October 16, 2017 – Election Day

October 23, 2017- Organizational Meeting/New Council to be sworn in

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Google

