New Horizons for Seniors Program Funding for Foothills

High River – John Barlow, Member of Parliament for Foothills, is pleased to announce five local groups have been successful in their application for New Horizons for Seniors Program Funding.

The Bellecrest Senior Citizens Club, High River Seniors Friendship Centre, Royal Canadian Legion Turner Valley, Town of High River and Valley Neighbours Club have all benefited from New Horizons Funding.

Projects include both infrastructure upgrades and direct programming for seniors.

“We all recognize the importance of seniors remaining in the communities they’ve lived in all their lives, but sometimes it can be easy for them to become isolated. This is why it is so important to provide assistance to community groups providing services to seniors to encourage them to be the vital contributors to communities we know they are. I’m thrilled to be able to announce this funding for five local groups who work to enhance the lives of seniors,” said John Barlow, MP for Foothills.

