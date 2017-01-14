New Tax Credits Connect Alberta Business with Investors

The New Year brings new opportunities to invest in Alberta businesses as intake opens for two new tax credits to create jobs and diversify the economy.

The Capital Investment Tax Credit (CITC) will have three competitive application intake periods, with the first beginning Jan.16, 2017 and ending Feb. 15, 2017.

The Alberta Investor Tax Credit (AITC) will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Intake for the AITC will begin Jan. 16, 2017, remaining open until the annual funding for the program is fully allocated.

Legislation creating the two credits passed unanimously late last year. The credits are expected to support at least 9,000 jobs and add $1.2 billion to Alberta’s GDP.

“We are listening to Alberta business leaders, and they told us these tax credits are the best way to encourage timely capital investments and help Alberta entrepreneurs access the capital they need to grow and create jobs. Working together, we will ensure Alberta continues to be the best place to do business.” Deron Bilous, Minister of Economic Development and Trade

“Growing businesses and our economy will require both entrepreneurial spirit and the necessary capital. Alberta has the spirit in spades, and these tax credits are the right move by the Government of Alberta to help improve access to capital. The Alberta Investor Tax Credit will create more capital flowing to small businesses to help them develop new ideas and create new jobs. The Capital Investment Tax Credit will help business deploy capital in ways that will create new opportunities in our economy.” Adam Legge, President and CEO of the Calgary Chamber

The two-year CITC will encourage timely capital investments that create opportunities for economic growth, offering a 10 per cent, non-refundable tax credit of up to $5 million to Alberta businesses involved in manufacturing, processing and tourism infrastructure that make eligible capital investments of $1 million or more.

The three-year AITC will encourage investors to provide entrepreneurs with greater access to the capital they need to innovate and expand. It offers a 30 per cent tax credit to investors who provide capital to Alberta small businesses across sectors doing research, development, or commercialization of new technology, new products or new processes. It is also applicable to businesses engaged in interactive, digital media development, video post-production, digital animation or tourism. Investments made as of April 14, 2016 may be retroactively eligible for the AITC.

For more information on eligibility criteria and how to apply, visit the CITC program and AITC program webpages.