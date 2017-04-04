New Union Docs Show Fix is in for Labour Negotiations: Wildrose

EDMONTON, AB: A new document secured by Wildrose shows the expectations of one of Alberta’s major unions, UFCW 401, during the Labour Relations Code review includes scrapping secret ballots, and calls into question the legitimacy of the consultation process, the Wildrose Official Opposition said.

In particular, Wildrose has serious concerns about eliminating secret ballot provisions and replacing them with a card check that will leave workers open to union pressure, and sectoral bargaining that will remove differentiation between businesses in the same sector.

“Albertans know all too well the NDP government’s poor track record on consultation and the ramifications,” Wildrose Leader Brian Jean said. “Alberta workers and business owners deserve to have their voices heard during the labour relations review process, but the facts to date point to anything but meaningful consultation. All signs point to the NDP government having made up their minds based on union pressure.”

While the NDP government has only allocated five weeks for the “consultation” process, a similar review in Ontario was given a two year window. In addition, the head of UFCW 401, one of Alberta’s most powerful unions, is Doug O’Halloran, who has close ties to the NDP government.

“The implications of getting this review wrong are immense, and Albertans deserve better,” Wildrose Shadow Jobs Minister Glenn van Djiken said. “If the NDP government were sincere about not letting unions control this review process, they would pump the brakes, listen to the serious concerns of Alberta workers and business about these massive proposed changes, and give Albertans more time to provide feedback.”

