New Wastewater Project Benefits Central Albertans

By ensuring that water and wastewater systems are modern, efficient and meet the capacity needs of our communities, the governments of Canada and Alberta are safeguarding the well-being of residents, protecting the province’s waterways and preserving its ecosystems.

Today’s ground-breaking event was attended by Amarjeet Sohi, federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Brian Mason, Alberta Minister of Infrastructure and Minister of Transportation, Steve Christie, Mayor of Lacombe, Melodie Stol, Mayor of Blackfalds, and Paula Law, Reeve of Lacombe County, to celebrate the start of construction on the North Red Deer Regional Wastewater Transmission System.

This important infrastructure project will connect Lacombe, Blackfalds and Lacombe County to the regional wastewater treatment facility in Red Deer. It includes the construction of 26 kilometres of wastewater pipeline, regional lift stations in Lacombe and Blackfalds and an odour-management facility in the City of Red Deer. Odour-management strategies will also be implemented at both lift stations and at air release points along the pipeline.

The Government of Canada will contribute up to $29.8 million toward this project under the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund. The Government of Alberta will be providing $27.4 million, with the North Red Deer Regional Wastewater Services Commission (NRDRWWSC) covering the remaining costs of the project, which has a total estimated cost of over $70 million.

“Investing in infrastructure creates jobs for the middle class, strengthens the economy and gives municipalities the building blocks they need to support a high standard of living for Canadians and their families. This important investment will ensure that Lacombe, Blackfalds and Lacombe County residents have access to reliable and effective wastewater treatment services that will help protect the local environment.” Amarjeet Sohi, federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

“Our government’s investment in this critical project will make life better for Albertans by improving access to wastewater services while helping to create jobs and support the local economy. By collaborating with federal and municipal partners, we are able to fund more projects and provide better services for people in central Alberta.” Brian Mason, Alberta Minister of Infrastructure and Minister of Transportation

“This regional wastewater transmission system has long been a top priority for the City of Lacombe and our partner municipalities in the North Red Deer Regional Wastewater Commission. We are very appreciative of the strong support provide by the Government of Canada and the Alberta government in moving this vital infrastructure project forward. It will yield immediate economic benefits in terms of employment during construction and will provide for much-needed long-term sustainability in addressing Lacombe’s critical wastewater needs.” Steve Christie, Mayor of the City of Lacombe and Chair of the NRDRWWSC

“A regional wastewater line has been identified as the number one infrastructure priority for the Town of Blackfalds. This crucial project will provide immense benefit for our growing community and the region in terms of employment created throughout the project, economic opportunities for industries considering Blackfalds and for the everyday quality of life for our residents.” Melodie Stol, Mayor of the Town of Blackfalds and Vice-Chair of the NRDRWWSC

“Lacombe County is proud to be part of this crucial project, which will protect the environment and our water sources. We are grateful for the support from both the federal and provincial governments and look forward to collaborating with our regional partners on this important infrastructure project.” Paula Law, Reeve of Lacombe County