New Year 2017

(Della L. Dickie)

Another untouched year of time

To use or waste at will

I want to be moving forward

Not slothfully standing still

Perhaps this year I’ll use my time

To study astrology

Or learn a whole lot more about

Digital technology

Who knows the many things I might

Be skillful enough to learn

No more will I be sitting back

Patiently awaiting my turn

Today’s the day, it’s now or never

What hopes I have in store

I’ll write a novel, learn to sail,

Dig fossil bones, I’ll soar

In my mind these plans take flight

From where I’ve always kept them

The problem is, it seems my tired body

Won’t accept them.

