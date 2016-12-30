New Year 2017
(Della L. Dickie)
Another untouched year of time
To use or waste at will
I want to be moving forward
Not slothfully standing still
Perhaps this year I’ll use my time
To study astrology
Or learn a whole lot more about
Digital technology
Who knows the many things I might
Be skillful enough to learn
No more will I be sitting back
Patiently awaiting my turn
Today’s the day, it’s now or never
What hopes I have in store
I’ll write a novel, learn to sail,
Dig fossil bones, I’ll soar
In my mind these plans take flight
From where I’ve always kept them
The problem is, it seems my tired body
Won’t accept them.
Comments
New Year 2017 — No Comments